Kohli wins ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for fourth time

DUBAI: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli was on Thursday crowned the ICC men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his excellent run in the format last year headlined by a phenomenal outing in the World Cup at home.

This is the fourth such award for Kohli, who was the second most prolific run-scorer in ODIs last year behind compatriot Shubman Gill.

The former India skipper finished the year with 1,377 runs which included six centuries and eight half-centuries.