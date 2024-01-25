Rajat Patidar added to India squad for first two Tests, Avesh Khan released for Ranji Trophy

HYDERABAD: Madhya Pradesh prolific batter Rajat Patidar was on Thursday named as a replacement for India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli for the first two Tests against England.

"Rajat Patidar has joined the team as Virat Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests against England," the BCCI said in the announcement.

Kohli had decided to make himself unavailable for the first two Tests of the five-match series due to "personal reasons".

The 30-year-old, who is fresh from scoring 111 and 151 in India A's fixture against England Lions, however will have to wait for his Test debut.