How Yashasvi Jaiswal vindicated Dravid's belief in him as all-format opener

HYDERABAD: The rollicking 80 that Yashasvi Jaiswal made against England here in the first Test is a validation of the team management's belief that the left-hander is India's next all-format opener.

Jaiswal might have used a cliché intent to play positive cricket to describe his 74-ball blitz that gave India early momentum against the visitors, but the knock is certain to resonate more deeply within the walls of the dressing room.

"I don't think it was any tactic (attacking England spinners early on Thursday evening), as I was just thinking to play well against certain balls, play some positive shots," Jaiswal humbly offered in his post-day press meet on Friday.