Pakistan's on-field performances not affected by frequent changes in board, says acting chairman

LAHORE: The newly-appointed acting chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shah Khawar on Friday said frequent changes in the board are not responsible for the national team's poor on-field performances in the last one year.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Khawar asserted that there were several other reasons for the team's below-par showing.

"I don't think changes in the board in the last one year have affected the team. It might be a minor reason, but there are other other factors and once the new board of governors is formed and the new chairman takes charge, they will look into this," he said.