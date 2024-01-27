Brains, belligerence and bewitchment: The Jasprit Bumrah package

The thing with Bazball is all conventional tropes go out the window. So what if the batter has just hit two boundaries? Keep going. Bad idea. Bumrah, playing just his fifth match at home, was already getting the ball to tail. He got one to pitch on length and come in, the shiny side pointing towards leg slip.

The southpaw Duckett went for an expansive cover drive but his bat wasn't even in the same postcode. The off stump performed a couple of cartwheels before landing next to the keeper.

Bumrah's reaction said it all. His veins were in danger of popping out as the fielders converged from all sides. For somebody whose celebrations are a prosaic recreation of Shah Rukh Khan's outstretched arms and a smile, he was almost apoplectic with rage (think Dale Steyn). There were also some afters with Duckett as well.