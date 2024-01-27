India 436 all out, lead by 190 in first England Test

HYDERABAD: Part-time spinner Joe Root took four wickets as England bowled out India for 436 to leave the tourists trailing by 190 in the opening Test on Saturday.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 87, adding six from his overnight total before he was trapped lbw by Root on day three in Hyderabad.

India resumed on 421-7 in response to England's 246 and overnighters Jadeja and Axar Patel started cautiously with just six runs scored in the first half-hour.

Root got Jadeja out and bowled Jasprit Bumrah on the next ball but Mohammed Siraj avoided the hat-trick.