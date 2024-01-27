Indian bowlers' brilliance reduce England to 172/5 at tea on Day 3

HYDERABAD: Indian bowlers came up with a collective masterclass to reduce England to 172 for five at tea to hand an unequivocal advantage to India on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Ollie Pope (67 batting) and Ben Foakes (2 batting) were holding the England innings together at the break.

The visitors trail by 18 runs after conceding a lead of 190 runs.

India's first innings ended at 436 all out.