West Indies 106-3 at dinner; leads Australia by 128 runs in day-night test

BRISBANE: The day-night test between Australia and West Indies was evenly poised as the tourists pushed to 106-3 by the dinner break on day three.

On an oppressively hot and humid day at the Gabba on Saturday, the West Indies seized the initiative early before the hosts snared two wickets to keep firmly in the contest.

Kirk McKenzie made 41 and Alick Athanaze an enterprising 28 not out as West Indies built a 128-run lead by the break.