India vs England: Hartley hurts India on debut as England record memorable 28-run win

HYDERABAD: The pushback started by incandescent Ollie Pope was given its perfect conclusion by debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley whose soul-ripping spell fashioned England's memorable 28-run win over India on the fourth day of the first Test here on Sunday.

India's chase of 231 went horribly south once Hartley (7/62) spun into India's top order, igniting a rot that saw India getting bowled out for 202 in the final over of the day.

England now leads the five-match series 1-0.

This is India's fourth defeat in home Tests since 2013 and India's approach during the chase was in complete contrast to how Pope tackled Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of intent.

The spin twins have never been lethal on surfaces which aren't exactly Dustbowl and England's second-innings batting show won't do their reputation any good.

Earlier, Pope's brilliant 196 took England to 420 in their second innings and gave them a substantial lead and genuine hopes of stretching India.