West Indies, England and the romance of Test cricket

HYDERABAD: One of the surest signs of knowing you have witnessed something special on a playground comes from the players themselves. So overcome with emotion, they usually just run wherever their legs take them. No direction. Just sheer elation and joy.

Elation and joy was what plastered on the face of Shamar Joseph, the 24-year-old tearaway who catapulted himself into cricketing folklore after producing a spell for the ages against Australia at The Gabba. The Guyanese pacer, bowling with an injured toe, streaked across the outfield after castling Josh Hazlewood. The last time West Indies had won a Test in Australia, Joseph wasn't even born.

Thousands of miles from Brisbane, Joe Root was performing his own little celebratory run in the Hyderabad outfield. His compatriots all converged on him as the tourists were beginning to sense something special was in the air.