India vs England: Rahul, Jadeja ruled out of second Test; Washington, Sarfaraz in

HYDERABAD: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second Test against England. While Rahul has a quad issue, Jadeja had developed an issue with his hamstring. The latter in fact had scans at a local hospital following the Test. On further investigations, the all-rounder will miss at least the second match at Visakhapatnam but it's not expected to be a long-term problem.

In their place, the management have added Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan and Sourabh Kumar for the game, scheduled to begin on Friday.

"Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024," a BCCI release stated. "Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo. The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad."

There will naturally be some concerns as both players have had injury problems in the recent past. While Rahul had damaged his hamstring during last year's Indian Premier League before recovering just before the Asia Cup, Jadeja was forced to miss the 2022 T20 World Cup after picking up a knee injury.