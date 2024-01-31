India vs England: On the Vizag menu, sweeps

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSR ACA-VDCA cricket stadium is away from the city's commercial headquarters. In fact, the distance hits you as soon as you lose internet connectivity on your smart phone. You have left behind the buildings and a reserve area (Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary).

The roads, though, are broad as you are on NH 16, part of the Golden Quadrilateral. A small shopping mall has come up bang outside the Stadium. Next to it, a real estate company has put up billboards to sell residential flats. It's not quite in the middle of nowhere but it's far away from the chaos one usually associates with Indian cities.

The serenity only adds during England's training session on Wednesday morning. With a small mountain range part of the impressive backdrop, the visitors' nets passed by without incident (Jack Leach was present but didn't bowl). Yes, more sweep shots were played. However, if imitation is the best form of flattery, the English team will consider themselves very flattered. Kuldeep Yadav, the first of India's 16 players to hit the nets in the afternoon, swept and reverse swept. By the time the last player (Sarfaraz Khan) came out to bat at the practice facility, multiple batters had borrowed from the tourists' Hyderabad playbook of sweeping and reverse-sweeping.