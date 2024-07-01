India vs South Africa: 117 overs, written and directed by Sune Luus

However, it did happen. For the 65 overs she stayed at the crease in the second innings, every bowler from the aforementioned list, except for Mandhana and Rodrigues who sat out most of the day due to cramps, tried their luck against Luus. With her captain and best friend at the other end, the 28-year-old went on and on to go past some significant milestones that might have been missed in the bigger discussion.

For example, Wolvaardt and Luus were the first pair to score a century partnership against India under Kaur's captaincy. The second session on day three was the only session in the last three Tests where India was not able to take any opposition wicket. It might not sound that big a deal from the outside, but regular Test-playing sides like England and Australia could not achieve the same thing against this Indian side.

"I think South Africans in general, we are a proud sporting nation and when our backs are against the wall. We're very resilient and there was an opportunity for us to showcase again where that resilience comes from. So it was really just about our process. I just enjoyed the level of control and confidence she showed. If they got close to her, she was able to hit it over the top. She had the confidence to do that. If they bowled well, then she was strong in defence. That’s the language we’re using - strong in attack and strong in defence," Abrahams simplified.

When Luus eventually got out to Kaur for 109, she had survived for 117 overs in the middle with the bat. That too after spending most of the day one one the field watching India's batters break the record of highest team total in the format set by Australia in February against her own team. If the Test was supposed to test one, Luus passed with flying colours.

Maybe some South African fans were still heartbroken over their men's team falling short of glory to the same team overnight. Maybe some of them did not even bother to watch this Test. Maybe some of them closed their TV once South Africa lost six wickets for just 17 runs. However, for those who stuck by, the survival act put by the brave-faced Protea in Chennai might just work as a balm after a difficult outcome.

Luus survived for 117 overs in the humid conditions that are not easy to deal with. It is highly unlikely that she would be there for 117 deliveries when the shortest format gets underway a few days later. But for those who watched the epic unfold, it would be hard to forget anytime soon. Who knows, Sune Luus might compete with Danny Boyle for his next Oscar with the story of survival.