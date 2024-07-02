INTERVIEW | Deconstructing Bumrah 'magic' in Bishop's words

Jasprit Bumrah, who took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an economy of 4.17, was the Player of the Tournament in India’s title-winning campaign as they beat South Africa in the final of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

From India's first game in New York till the last one in Barbados, he has been the differential point between the Men in Blue and every opponent that came their way.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, former West Indies legend and commentator Ian Bishop delves deep into his admiration for Bumrah and what makes the Indian pacer a generational talent and more. Excerpts...

How was it like to watch Bumrah’s last two overs in the final against South Africa?

He is a genius with the ball in hand. So often, we attribute that characteristic to batters in the game of cricket. But Bumrah is magic, a generational talent, and the thing that strikes me is his ability to do it across formats. His control of one, his length combined with his line is one compartment. His ability to choose when to bowl his variation and to bowl it and land it accurately is another compartment. The third is something that has always impressed me about him is just his ability to know when to bowl what, absolutely superb. And you could sense that in those two overs, he was going to change the game and he did.

Bumrah took more wickets than the number of boundaries he conceded in this T20 World Cup. How does someone make sense of it?

It is mind-blowing, but at the same time, it's inspiring because it gives this generation something to aim for. They see what excellence is live and direct and upfront in our face. And those numbers speak to a couple of things. Some of the characteristics I spoke to before, his unrelenting accuracy, his ability to have a full package of variation, the yorker, the short ball, the slow ball, the cutter and to deliver it at important times.

So we can look at the bowling mandate of this World Cup which has been without a century scored in the tournament in the modern T20 game is mind-blowing. But his economy rate there says that here's a guy who has earned his respect. People say that. I know from bowling with Curtly Ambrose and those guys on one side, they earn the respect of the opposition batters and then the batters look to come at the weaker bowler. But earning that respect comes through very good bowling over a sustained period of time. And Bumrah certainly has been doing that.