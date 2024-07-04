Redemption complete: Villain during IPL, Pandya returns to Mumbai as World Cup hero

MUMBAI: In the annals of comeback stories, his deserves to stand among the greatest, for rarely has Indian cricket seen a player going through the lowest of lows and ascend the summit in a matter of a few months like Hardik Pandya has.

Pandya's comeback journey following an ankle injury which he suffered in the ODI World Cup was one that is replete with elements of disappointment and dejection but also with utmost resilience and determination shown against adversity.

Once a mainstay of the dominating Mumbai Indians' side, he had gone to Gujarat Titans for a couple of years only to comeback but in a way that many did not accept.

Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians replacing 'Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma' was something that angered the fans.

There is a school of thought which maintains that IPL fans are different from those in international cricket, but Pandya had to bear the worst brunt.

Amid all that, there were unconfirmed reports of separation with wife Natasa Stankovic.

Boos, heckles and all sorts of negativity were hurled at Pandya when he first led the Mumbai Indians side at Ahmedabad in their season opener.

While it was not anticipated for he was now the MI captain and 'one of their own' Pandya received the harshest of fans' response when he walked out for the toss for his first home match here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Just a few matches later, at the toss against Rajasthan Royals, commentator and former India and Mumbai cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even asked the crowd here at the Wankhede to 'behave' when they got booing Pandya again.