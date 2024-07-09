I take it upon myself to deliver for Zimbabwe: Skipper Sikandar Raza

It’s what Raza does irrespective of which team he plays for. Since his second coming after suffering a bone marrow infection, he has been a top-tier all-rounder in the shortest format. So much so that he is one of the most sought-after stars across franchise leagues. India, Pakistan, USA, Canada, UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Caribbean, pick a region and Raza would be a part of some team. And he is doing so at the age of 38.

From being in a position of distraught after the country’s cricket board was suspended five years ago, this is an incredible turnaround for Raza. And he makes it clear that this is what he wants. “This is something that I want to do. So because I’ve decided that, nobody has forced me to do something. I do all the right sacrifices and all the right things that need to be done. If that means an early night, a rest day, I’ll have it. I train well, I hydrate myself. Never run away from training. Do not take a day off and just mentally be in that position so strong that this is what I want to do. I have utmost faith that if I train hard, the rest of the things will fall into place. And if it doesn’t, then it’s just a test from Allah and I keep going. It’s a promise from Allah that if you work hard, you will get rewarded. So I have nothing to worry about. My job is to work hard and that’s all I try,” he said.