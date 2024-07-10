More learnings ahead of World Cup for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co

CHENNAI: In the ODI series that started the multi-format contest between India and South Africa, the hosts had everything going for them. Runs on the board in the first two ODIs, with bowlers being tested under pressure in Bengaluru made for an interesting watch. However, not much was there to conclude. The ODI World Cup is still a year out and India have already qualified as hosts.

The Test match that started proceedings in Chennai lacked context in a bigger sense. So when the T20I series commenced on July 5, eyes were on both squads as this was one of their final chances to nail their plans in conditions close to Bangladesh.

And India wrapped up the series with a dominant 10-wicket win which helped them draw the series 1-1 (the second match was abandoned midway).

In the first T20I, India went conservative with the tried and tested playing XI from the final ODI in Bengaluru. Bowling first, a below-par performance saw the Indian bowlers go for plenty; other than Pooja Vastrakar, the others conceded close to 40 runs.

India allowed the struggling Tazmin Brits to make a comeback, while they were clueless against Marizane Kapp, who is looking more and more settled in her new batting role at number three. One of the biggest disappointments as admitted by the group was the shoddy fielding that not only cost them wickets but gave a lifeline to settled batters on as many as five occasions.

One of the things that did go India's way was the return of Jemimah Rodrigues in the shortest format. Batting at five, after India lost wickets in quick succession, Rodrigues, coming out of a back injury break, held her own to score a half-century while striking at 176. There was power, smart batting and an overall understanding of her strengths in the knock. The right-handed batter did what was expected of her at the batting position most suited for her despite India losing in the final over.

India were forced to make changes in the second T20I, but their fate with the ball did not change. Brits had a reprieve early, and Anneke Bosch made the most of her chances to take South Africa to 177 in the second T20I.

Even though India did not get a chance to bat, every bowler, other than Deepti Sharma this time, struggled to make an impact. Another learning curve from the T20I series was how well Harmanpreet Kaur used her bowlers in the middle overs to minimise the pressure of powerplay.

Like Rodrigues in the first T20I, Sharma was the star for India in the second fixture. She showed why she is one of the most important bowlers for India in the conditions. Her slower outside off and shorter in length delivery dismissed Brits who had already made an impact against India.

The third T20I was the perfect game India were hoping for ahead of the team's departure for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. On the same pitch used for the two previous T20Is, Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first for the third time in a row. South Africa did start in a similar manner but Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil were a point of difference. Reddy created the pressure with her first over giving away just two runs. Patil enticed opposition captain Laura Wolvaardt to come down the ground for an expansive shot, but she only managed to find Reddy. Vastrakar was spot on with her lengths and had immense control over her lines throughout her spell to help restrict South Africa to below 100. With Kapp and Wolvaardt gone in the powerplay, South Africa never really had a chance to post a big score. With India's explosive openers, it did not them long to chase down the total with 10 wickets still in hand.

There are a few questions to be answered before the team goes to the World Cup. This might be their best chance to add the first silverware to the cabinet. But for now, India are primed to go into the Asia Cup as the favorites to retain their title.



Brief scores: 84 in 17.1 ovs (Vastrakar 4/13, Radha 3/6) lost to India: 88/0 in 10.5 ovs (Shafali 27 n.o, Smriti 54 n.o)