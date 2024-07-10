Pooja Vastrakar will be crucial for India in T20 World Cup: Mandhana

CHENNAI: Pooja Vastrakar's lethal bowling in the T20I series against South African has given India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana the confidence that the pacer can replicate the form in the Women's T20 World Cup in October in Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old quick took eight wickets here with a best of 4/13 in the final game on Tuesday, which helped the hosts thrash the Proteas by 10 wickets to level the three-match series 1-1.

The second match was washed out but South Africa played the full 20 overs and Vastrakar grabbed two wickets.

Smriti was in awe of Vastrakar's bowling, which helped India restrict South Africa Women to 84 on Tuesday.

"In the first two matches, the wickets were flat, and for her to come with such figures is amazing. We hope she keeps doing the same things and will be crucial for us in the World Cup," Mandhana told reporters on Tuesday.

"She is brilliant with the ball. It's been a long series for all of us, and being a bowler, I wonder how has she done that (carried on without getting tired)?"

Besides the T20Is, India also played a one-off Test and three ODIs against South Africa.

Mandhana also recalled Vastrakar's performance in the five-match T20I series in Bangladesh in April-May, where she took five wickets -- the joint second-highest number of scalps.

"Even during the Bangladesh T20I series, the way she bowled, especially during the death overs, I struggled to see the ball when she was running in so quickly," added Mandhana.