What lies ahead for head coach Gautam Gambhir

This is where Sanjay Bharadwaj, Gambhir's childhood coach, believes his quest for taking up new challenges and experience of backing players will be helpful. "The first role of a coach is to show belief and confidence in the players and their ability," says Bharadwaj. "'You give your best and I am with you. Try your best and even if you cannot execute, I will still be with you'. When a coach tells you that, as a player, you will not be afraid. The insecurity will be gone. You have to give confidence by standing by the player and I feel Gautam has got that. He knows what kind of pressure he had as a player and what he did to not be afraid and he will ensure the same," he adds.

Now, Gambhir, the youngest Indian to become the head coach of the men's team, is very different from his predecessor Rahul Dravid as an individual. At the same time, he has shown enough signs in the past to establish he knows when to take a back seat. In 2018, Gambhir left KKR to come back and lead Delhi Capitals but midway through the season he resigned from captaincy and let Shreyas Iyer take the team forward.

As India's coach, he might not be the one taking on-field decisions, but he would be aware enough to let the players do their thing while contributing off the field. And he will not be doing it alone. The names of Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), Vinay Kumar and L Balaji (bowling coach) are doing rounds to join as support staff, and Gambhir has worked with them might come in handy.

The other key aspect of his tenure will be handling the transition in 50-over and T20I format (The test team is already in transition). Bharadwaj feels that Gambhir's ability to observe and make the most of a player's ability will be helpful. "There is a natural ability of observation. The kind of player he was, he was really good at observing a player's ability whether it was Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini or Yusuf Pathan, I might forget a few. He has the thing of making most of a player's ability whether it is as captain or mentor," he says.

Only time will tell whether Gambhir lives up to the expectations and fulfil the objectives he has set out to achieve. The first thing, however, would be to see how the coach settles into his role and handles the dressing room.