Nice vibe to return to team: Zimbabwe's Myers reflect on three-year break

HARARE: Dion Myers announced his return to cricket after a three-year hiatus with an energetic fifty against India in the third T20I and the Zimbabwe middle-order batter termed the innings "surreal."

Myers, who took a break from the game in 2021 to pursue a university degree in England, stroked his way to a 49-ball 66 albeit in a losing cause.

India are leading the five-match T20I series 2-1.

Before the ongoing series against India, Myers' previous appearance for Zimbabwe was against Ireland in September 2021.

It's surreal (to return to team). It's something that you dream about as a young boy. I really thank my team-mates and my family for the support. Times were tough in the past few years, but I managed to find a way, so very proud of it, Myers said in a press meet.

Being back in the team it's such a nice vibe. So, I expect a lot more from this team going forward and very excited for the future, he added.

The time away from cricket, Myers said, was a blessing in disguise for him.