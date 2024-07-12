West Indies avoids 2-day test defeat against England, trails by 171 runs with 4 wickets left

LONDON: Soon-to-retire James Anderson dismissed West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite for the very last time as England took total control of the first test at Lord's though the visitors managed to avoid a two-day defeat.

West Indies was 79-6 in its second innings at stumps Thursday, still trailing England by 171 runs. Joshua Da Silva is 8 not out.

England had resumed the second day on 189-3 and was all out at an early tea for 371, a commanding innings lead of 250. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith scored 70 on his test debut. The 23-year-old, who leapfrogged 100-cap veteran Jonny Bairstow and Surrey teammate Ben Foakes to get the nod in a new-look XI, hit eight fours and two powerful sixes in an eye-catching cameo that justified the selection panel’s leap of faith.

Opener Zak Crawley top-scored with 76, Joe Root was out for 68, and Ollie Pope (57) and Harry Brook (50) also contributed half centuries.

Pacer Jayden Seales took 4-77, with two wickets each for Jason Holder and spinner Gudakesh Motie. Brook skied a top-edge off Alzarri Joseph (1-106) before Motie bowled the ball of the match, ragging one out of the footmarks to floor England captain Ben Stokes’ middle stump. The left-armer followed up by bowling Root past the outside edge but the England lead was already spiraling.

The 41-year-old Anderson, playing his 188th and last test, struck early in West Indies' second innings, bowling Brathwaite to leave the visitors on 12-1 with a classic bail trimmer between bat and pad to delight a crowd that had come to say goodbye. The bails hopped from their perch and Anderson pressed his finger in the air as the stands rose in acclaim.