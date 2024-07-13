ICC likely to address budget overruns of US leg of T20 World Cup during Colombo meeting

"Many members aren't happy with Tetley's performance. He had tendered his resignation but it can't be said that the USA leg of the T20 World Cup has got anything to do with it," an ICC board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"With at least three ICC global tournaments and all associate nations getting T20I status, management work is relentless. Tetley, it is believed had decided to quit some time back." Those who have worked closely to conduct the event believe that ICC will earn handsomely through ticket sales.

However, what has irked the influential members of the ICC is the choice of New York City as one of the venues for the marquee event.

The pitch and outfield of the Nassau County Cricket Stadium had received a lot of flak and that was avoidable.

"The event was supposed to be held in the USA and there were other cities apart from New York where matches could have been organised. Why wasn't it considered?”

"No practice matches were played to test the strip, which was certainly unsuitable for top-flight cricket," the source said.