Kapil Dev requests financial support from BCCI for former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide financial support for his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad.

The former Indian opener is battling blood cancer and is unable to meet medical expenses. Gaekwad had been undergoing treatment for the past year at the King's College Hospital in London.

“I am in pain because I have played alongside Aunshu and can’t bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him” Kapil Dev told Sportstar.

Gaekwad had returned from London a month back to continue his treatment in Baroda.