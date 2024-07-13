Kapil Dev requests financial support from BCCI for former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide financial support for his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad.
The former Indian opener is battling blood cancer and is unable to meet medical expenses. Gaekwad had been undergoing treatment for the past year at the King's College Hospital in London.
“I am in pain because I have played alongside Aunshu and can’t bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him” Kapil Dev told Sportstar.
Gaekwad had returned from London a month back to continue his treatment in Baroda.
The former Indian captain told Sportstar that his former teammates such as Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri and Kirti Azad are trying to raise funds for Gaekwad’s treatment.
“We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Aunshu will have to come from your heart. He took blows on his face and chest when standing up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers. Now is the time for us to stand up for him. I am sure our cricket fans will not fail him. They should pray for his recovery,” he further added.
Kapil Dev mentioned that there is no system in place to help former cricketers.
“In our time, the Board did not have the money. Today, it has and should take care of the senior players from the past,” he said.
Kapil Dev also mentioned that the 1983 World Cup-winning team is willing to contribute their pension amount if the family allows them to.
Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 205 first class matches in a career that lasted 22 years after which he took over as the coach of the Indian cricket team.