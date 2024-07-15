Minnu to lead in A-tour to Australia

CHENNAI: Minnu Mani will lead the India A side in the multi-format series against Australia A starting from August 7, while Shweta Sehrawat is announced as her deputy. The series will begin at the Allan Border Field hosting the three T20s. The action then moves to Mackay for the three 50-over matches, with Gold Coast hosting the 4-day clash between the two sides starting from August 22.

Minnu also captained the A side in the series against England in December 2023. Priya Punia marked her comeback with the national side in the ODIs with the series against South Africa has found a place in the squad. Uma Chetry, the wicketkeeper from Assam who made her debut in the T20Is recently, is also in the squad.

Chetry and Sajana Sajeevan, one of the breakout stars of the 2024 Women’s Premier League, are scheduled to play in the Asia Cup starting in Sri Lanka on July 19, before leaving for the A tour. Shabnam Shakeel, the 17-year-old pacer from Andhra has been announced as a part of the squad, however, her selection is subject to fitness.

Squad

Minnu Mani (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (Wk), Shipra Giri (Wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel, S. Yashasri; Standby player: Saima Thakor