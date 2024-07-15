Sanjay guides Trichy to victory against Salem

CHENNAI: Sanjay Yadav’s 68 propelled Trichy Grand Cholas to beat Salem Spartans by 35 runs in the TNPL played under lights at Coimbatore on Sunday. Sanjay was ably supported by Jafar Jamal, who made 32. Poiyamozhi was the most successful bowler for Salem as he picked three wickets. In the second match, Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by nine-wickets in a rain-affected encounter. Brief scores: Trichy 198/5 in 20 ovs (S Yadav 68, J Jamal 32; M Poiyamozhi 3/56) bt Salem 163 in 18.3 ovs (R Vivek 33, M Adnan Khan 40, S Sandhu 29; P Saravana Kumar 3/28); Dindigul 64/6 in 7 ovs (Ashwin 45) lost to Chepauk 65/1 in 4.5 ovs (Jagadeesan n.o).

Anahat, Bawa advance

Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa advanced to the fourth round of the World Junior Squash Championships in the girls’ and boys’ sections, respectively, in Houston.

Reigning women’s national champion Anahat defeated Samantha Jaffe of the US 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round and will meet Japan’s Akari Midorikawa for a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Bawa rallied to beat Rustin Wiser of the US 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round and will lock horns with Segundo Portabales of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals. Other Indian results (Round 3): Boys: Shaurya Bawa bt Rustin Wiser (US) 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6; Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Javier Emilio Romo Lopez (Ecuador) 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11, 6-11. Girls: Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) lost to Lauren Baltayan (France) 5-11, 3-11, 3-11.

Trophy shared

The final of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament between Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur ended in a draw with the final day’s play washed out due to rain. Thus, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur were declared joint winners. Brief scores: Chengalpattu 150 in 84.5 ovs (AI Aswin 51, B Akshadh Rao 30; S Kiran Raj Yadav 4/31, S Sarvin Raj 3/28) drew with Thiruvallur 17 for no loss in 8 ovs.

Sathish shines

J Sathish’s 4 for 6 came in handy for Wheels India to beat Samsung India by 37 runs in the semifinals of the 19th Lucas TVS — Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Brief scores: (Semis): Lucas TVS Ltd 117/9 in 24 ovs (T Parthiban 27, P Dhanapal 27 n.o; R Abinandh 4/29) lost to Apollo Tyres 118/3 in 18.2 ovs (M Jaya Surya 32, K Manoj Lal 43 n.o). (Note: Match reduced to 24 overs per side due to overnight rain). Wheels India Ltd 127 in 30 ovs (V Rajasekaran 29; G Naveen Kumar 3/26) bt Samsung India 90 in 25.1 ovs (P Sedhuraman 31; M Ravi Teja 3/23, J Sathish 4/6).