SKY to lead India in T20Is against Sri Lanka; Rohit, Kohli decide to play ODIs

NEW DELHI: Big-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday named captain of the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 27.

ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also included in the 50-over series against the same team next month.

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for both formats.

Riyan Parag, who scored seven half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Delhi speedster Harshit Rana are the two new faces in the ODI squad.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.