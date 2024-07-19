TNPL: Tanwar & Shah star in Super Gillies’ win

CHENNAI: Abhishek Tanwar’s late blitz with the bat helped Chepauk Super Gillies to win over SKM Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in Coimbatore on Thursday.

In the first innings, captain Baba Aparajith scored 41 runs as Tanwar smashed four sixes against Harish Kumar in the final over to take his team past 150. In the chase, impact substitute Robin Bist scored 36 runs, but it was not enough as Rahil Shah took three wickets to restrict the Spartans 23 runs short of the target. Brief score: Chepauk Super Gillies 156/7 in 20 ovs (B Aparajith 41, A Tanwar 26 n.o.; M Poiyamozhi 2/13) bt SKM Salem Spartans 133/5 in 20 ovs (R Bist 36; R Shah 3/13)

Cyclothon in Chennai

HCL Group on Thursday announced the launch of the second edition of the HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2024. Following two successful editions in Noida and one in Chennai with participation from over 5000 cyclists, the HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2024 will take place on October 6, 2024, starting from Mayajaal Multiplex. Powered by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India, this event offers an impressive prize pool of `33 lakhs. Registrations are open until September 22, 2024. For more details, visit www.hclcyclothon.com Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of the SDAT, was present as the chief guest at the launch event.

Chess tourney

Phoenix Market City will host The Queen Sacrifice - an International Chess Day special tournament on Saturday, at the mall. The competition is open for all above the age of 5 years. The event organised by Chennai Chess Club will be played under a 10+2 Swiss format and winners will be given prizes worth up to `20,000. Registrations for the tournament can be done on: bookmyshow.com