India eye UAE scalp, women's Asia Cup semifinal berth

There were excellent spells from Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, who though was slightly on the expensive side, against Pakistan, and their effort would have pleased the management to no limit.

They will hope that left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who returned to the India fold during the home series against South Africa recently, too can join the wicket-takers' list on Sunday.

"It was a good spell and there was some assistance from the weather as well. Of course, I could execute all the plans that I have been working on at nets,"said Renuka in the post-match press meet.

To top it, the Indian batters were ruthless in hunting down a non-challenging target with 35 balls to spare. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave the team a flying start adding 85 runs in just 9.3 overs and the loss of three wickets from that position was a minor aberration.

Hence, India would hope that there would be a matching effort from the middle-order batters in the upcoming matches, starting with the UAE.

The Asia Cup also presents India with a wonderful opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

Renuka said that India are treating this event as a preparatory ground for the ICC showpiece. The Asia Cup is important for us because after this we don't have many matches (ahead of T20 WC) and we will have to rely on practice. So, this is a learning experience for us, and the conditions (in Bangladesh) could be similar.