West Indies century-maker Hodge glad to survive 'brutal' Wood battle

Kavem Hodge was proud to have emerged with a maiden Test hundred following a "brutal" encounter with Mark Wood at Trent Bridge on Friday after reminding the England fast bowler he had a "wife and kids at home".

Hodge's 120 was the centrepiece of West Indies' 351-5 at stumps on the second day of the second Test, with the tourists now just 65 runs behind England's first innings 416.

It was a far cry from a woeful batting display in an innings and 114-run defeat at Lord's that left the West Indies 1-0 down in a three-match series.

That match marked James Anderson's farewell to international cricket as the England great bowed out with 704 Test wickets, a record for a fast bowler, with his place in Nottingham taken by express quick Wood.

Wood's fastest delivery Friday was timed at 97.1 mph (156.2 kmh) and the 34-year-old paceman remained around the 93 mph mark for most of the day's play.

Wood also hit Alick Athanaze flush on the helmet on 48, although the left-hander went on to 82 during an impressive fourth-wicket stand of 175 with Hodge.