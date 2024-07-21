India men's team to leave for Srilanka on Monday, Gambhir suggests bowling coach names

CHENNAI: Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate might join the support staff of newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir during India’s white ball tour to Sri Lanka, starting from July 27.

While none of it is officially confirmed, things might get clear when Gambhir addresses the media on Monday in Mumbai before leaving with the team for the Island nation. Nayar, who has played three ODIs for India, and Doeschate, who was a hard-hitting all-rounder for the Netherlands, have worked closely with Gambhir at the Kolkata Knight Riders and are likely to come in as assistant coaches, according to reports.

Nayar comes with a high reputation as a sharp cricket mind and a lifestyle/motivational coach who have worked with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Rinku Singh.

Doeschate is currently working with LA Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) and Gambhir has openly expressed his admiration for the team-first attitude of the Dutchman. While there was no clear view on the appointment of the bowling coach, it seems that T Dilip, who was part of Rahul Dravid’s regime, will continue in the role of the fielding coach.