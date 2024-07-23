Charith Asalanka appointed Sri Lanka T20I captain for India series

PALLEKELE (SRI LANKA): Charith Asalanka has been appointed as the captain of the Sri Lankan T20I team for the upcoming three-match series against India, starting on July 27. He replaces Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down following Sri Lanka's early exit from last month's T20 World Cup.

Asalanka, 27, brings substantial captaincy experience to the role. Earlier this year, he led Sri Lanka in two T20Is during the tour of Bangladesh in Hasaranga's absence due to ICC code of conduct violations. Additionally, Asalanka captained the Jaffna Kings to victory in the recent Lanka Premier League.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has made several changes to the squad following the team’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, where they won only one game. Notable absentees from the 16-member squad include seasoned all-rounders Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama, and left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

Returning to the squad are 34-year-old Dinesh Chandimal, who last played a T20I in February 2022, and Kusal Janith Perera. Uncapped all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has earned a maiden call-up, while pacers Binura Fernando and Avishka Fernando also make a return.

The first T20I of the series will be played on July 27, followed by matches on July 28 and July 30. The Indian team, led by new captain Suryakumar Yadav, arrived on Monday night for the series, which will also feature three ODIs next month.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.