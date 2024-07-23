New chapter under Gambhir begins

CHENNAI: For about 25 minutes, the questions kept coming. It was always expected to be the case. After all, India’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was addressing the media for the first time. Sitting by his side was the selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar.

There was a lot to unpack. From Suryakumar Yadav getting the T20I captaincy ahead of Hardik Pandya, and Shubman Gill named as vice-captain across formats, to the future of Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar in ODIs and the support staff for the series... a lot of questions needed answers.

Gambhir and Agarkar clarified one thing after another without mincing words. There were no ambiguous answers starting from why Surya was named as T20 captain. Agarkar started with the Mumbai batter being one of the deserving candidates, but made clear of the factors that were involved. One, Pandya’s fitness. Two, feedback from the dressing room.

“The one (Surya) we know has been around the dressing room over the last year and we got feedback from the dressing room too. He has got a good cricketing brain and he is still one of the best T20 batters in the world,” Agarkar said, before adding, “You want a captain that’s going to be more likely to play all the games. We think he’s a deserving candidate and hopefully we’ll see over time how he develops into the role.”

While mentioning that it would help the team manage Pandya’s workload better, Agarkar also made it clear that they were in a fix when Pandya got injured and Rohit Sharma was not available for T20Is after the ODI World Cup last year. It eventually led them to name Gill as vice-captain so that should there be a case of injury or form, they don’t have to go back to someone else.

“Shubman is the guy we feel, he’s a three format player. He seems to show a lot more qualities over the last year or so from the dressing room. That’s why we want to have somebody who can learn from the senior guys,” he said.