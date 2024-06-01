T20 World Cup 2024: Harmeet Singh living the American dream

However, things took a turn for the worse in the middle of 2021. Harmeet lost both his grandfather and mother in a matter of few months to the Covid pandemic. “I lost my mom, my grandfather in 2021 and I couldn't go back,” Harmeet recalls in a phone conversation with this daily. “In April 2021, I lost my mom. In May, I lost my grandfather. In June was when my daughter was born. So it was a very emotional ride for me personally.”

Once her daughter Heer Kaur was born, Harmeet’s life changed dramatically. His priorities became different and he did not have the option of giving up. “When you see a child in front of you, there's a lot of reality with you. And you know that you're really accountable for. I really changed as a person. I knew what I had to do. I was playing on the weekend, working out in the morning, practicing in the afternoon, coaching in the evenings. So those were very hectic days. But, all in all, now when I look back, that also made me realise that hard work and not giving up attitude can really help overcome anything,” Harmeet says.

As the conversation treads back to his family, his toddler son Kabir Singh starts crying and Harmeet pauses and tends to him before getting back. “Family is the most important pillar in your life. When the going is tough, you always realise that family is the one who's always by your side. Family is the most important thing and I will do whatever it takes to keep the family peace intact,” says Harmeet.

While Harmeet was playing for various leagues, including Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket, MLC got a boost with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises getting involved. Harmeet, however, was signed by Seattle Orcas, who reached the final before losing to MI New York in 2023. Later that year, Harmeet eventually qualified to play for the United States. However, it did not happen until April 2024 when he took the field against Canada. Since then, there has been no looking back as USA beat Canada and Bangladesh in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.