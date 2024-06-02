Maxwell does well when left alone: Former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram

CHENNAI: Most of the Australian players had a very good season during the recent Indian Premier League. The manner in which Mitchell Starc bowled in the final, especially his dismissal of Abhishek Sharma of SRH, was one of the highlights.
Sridharan Sriram, former India player and former assistant coach of Australia, was expectedly following their performances closely and believes that the team from Down Under will be one of the favourites to capture the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies. Sriram also spoke about Glenn Maxwell, who was one of the rare Australian players to toil during the IPL this season.
Excerpts...
How do you fancy Australia's chances in the T20 WC?
Australia, without a doubt, start as one of the favourite teams given their recent success (World Cup winner) in the 50-over World Cup in sub-continent conditions.
Some former players believe that IPL was better preparation than playing some bilateral T20s like England did. Your thoughts...
IPL is great preparation given the pressure to execute every ball. The expectations to perform as bowlers and to be a match winner as an overseas batter.
Who will be the key batters for Australia, especially during powerplay?
Australia will open with David Warner and Travis Head with Mitchell Marsh at No 3, they will hold the key upfront.
Who do you think should be the finisher or has the potential to be a finisher?
Australia has good batting depth and will go with Marcus Stoinis/ Cameron Green, Tim David, Matthew Wade at 5, 6, 7 followed by Pat Cummins and Starc at 8 and 9. So it is not just about one player being the finisher, whoever gets into the groove will finish the job.
On spinners who could play a key role for Australia...
They have two very good spinners in Adam Zampa and Maxwell. If they need an extra spin option, they can go to Ashton Agar. They can also play Nathan Ellis, who bowls very good slower balls. They have all bases covered.
On pacers in the team
Fast bowling is in great hands with Starc in red-hot form. They also have Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. They have Ellis as cover, plus Stoinis, Cameroon Green and Marsh can bowl. They have plenty of options.
Your thoughts on having different captains for different formats...
Australia are well-oiled and well-prepared as a team, each player knows his role quite well. So Marsh or Cummins doesn't matter.
On Maxwell...
Australia will look to keep the spotlight away from him. He does well when left alone. Also, he always contributes with the bat, ball or on the field. He is an asset with his experience in white-ball cricket, irrespective of his form.