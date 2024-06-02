Maxwell does well when left alone: Former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram

CHENNAI: Most of the Australian players had a very good season during the recent Indian Premier League. The manner in which Mitchell Starc bowled in the final, especially his dismissal of Abhishek Sharma of SRH, was one of the highlights.

Sridharan Sriram, former India player and former assistant coach of Australia, was expectedly following their performances closely and believes that the team from Down Under will be one of the favourites to capture the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies. Sriram also spoke about Glenn Maxwell, who was one of the rare Australian players to toil during the IPL this season.

Excerpts...



How do you fancy Australia's chances in the T20 WC?

Australia, without a doubt, start as one of the favourite teams given their recent success (World Cup winner) in the 50-over World Cup in sub-continent conditions.



Some former players believe that IPL was better preparation than playing some bilateral T20s like England did. Your thoughts...

IPL is great preparation given the pressure to execute every ball. The expectations to perform as bowlers and to be a match winner as an overseas batter.



Who will be the key batters for Australia, especially during powerplay?

Australia will open with David Warner and Travis Head with Mitchell Marsh at No 3, they will hold the key upfront.