Levitt ready to light up T20 WC

Everything unfolded at a fast pace since then, as Levitt visited his family in South Africa and also met Cook in the country before relocating to the Netherlands.

“I didn’t take too long to think about it. I messaged straight home and told them about the offer. A couple of months later, I went home for New Year, talked to my family and got back to Ryan. Met him over a cup of coffee. He just explained the route forward, explained the programme and gave me a few clubs I can play at. From there, I was contacted with Voorburg Cricket Club. Moved over there in March 2023 and the rest is history. Had a pretty decent club season, got selected to be a travelling reserve for the Zimbabwe Qualifiers (ODI World Cup). After that, I just tried to put my head down and work hard. Now I find myself sitting at my first T20 WC.”

But all has not been hunky-dory for him, as he did not find himself in the national fold for the ODI World Cup played in India. Levitt was disappointed but that phase gave him time to improve as a cricketer and, more importantly, as a human being. “I think missing out on that ODI World Cup was a natural disappointment. But then again, you go back and look at the guys who have been chosen and you look at yourself. You can see what you need to be and where you need to be. That time was just a reconstruction time, which was mostly off the field.

Given the hard yard he has put in, Levitt hit the ground running as he scored a fifty in his maiden T20I against hosts Nepal in Kirtipur earlier this year during the tri-series, with Namibia being the third team. But his best came in the second match when he hammered Namibia bowlers to score the highest individual T20I score by a Dutch. Levitt scored a 62-ball 135 to surpass the record set by Max O’Dowd three years ago.

“I remember that innings pretty vividly but also some parts of it is pretty blur. I remember taking that one over down from their left arm bowler and I thought this is the time to go for it. After that I tried to ride the momentum. What helped was that the Nepal field is quiet at a high altitude. Just got the ball in the air with decent contact and it was going most of the time. I looked at the scoreboard and I was at 135 and I didnt know what they were clapping for. I was told by Max himself, who was the previous record holder, that it’s the highest individual total by a Dutch batter which I am grateful to and probably can tell my grandkids one day.”

A lot will be expected from him when the Dutch start their campaign in the World Cup. He has already given glimpses with 28-ball 55 against Sri Lanka in a warm-up match. Obviously, we have the goals to make the final, to go as far as we can and will give our best shot. I am sure other teams will also be looking to do the same thing,” he signed off.