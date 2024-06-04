All-round Afghanistan trounce Uganda by 125 runs for winning start in T20 World Cup

PROVIDENCE: Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi produced a fiery spell after Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck half centuries in a solid opening partnership as Afghanistan began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda here.

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and his partner Zadran (70 off 46 balls) registered the second highest opening partnership (154) in the men's T20 World Cup as Afghanistan posted a challenging 183/5 after being asked to bat.

Left-arm pacer Farooqi (5/9) then knocked the wind out of the Ugandan batting line-up with his maiden five-wicket haul.

The debutants were shot out for 58 in 16 overs.

"The kind of start we wanted as a team. Does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset," skipper and country's biggest cricket icon Rashid Khan said after the match.

"The hard work we have done in the last few weeks, the way the openers started and the way our bowlers bowled - it was a great overall team effort," Rashid, who polished off the tail, added.

"That is the beauty of this team. We have so many options and that makes it easy as a captain," world's premier T20 spinner gushed.

Seamer Farooqi was twice on the brink of claiming a hat-trick. He was lethal with the new ball. After being hit for a four off his first delivery, he bowled a brilliant in-swinger which clipped Ronak Patel's bat before crashing onto the stumps.

He then trapped Roger Mukasa leg before wicket with a similar delivery.

"I have missed it (getting the hat-trick) a few times (smiles). Something that is not under my control and if I get a chance again, I will try to get that hat-trick," Farooqi said while collecting his 'Player of the Match' award.