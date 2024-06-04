South Africa win in NY but conditions apply

CHENNAI: SOUTH Africa served a warning shot to the other title contenders as they ran through Sri Lanka to seal a six-wicket win on a warm early New York day. With the caveat that the Proteas are generally various shades of outstanding in the preliminary stages of a global ICC event, this performance was even beyond their wildest dreams.

On a wicket that wouldn’t have been out of place in South Africa, the pop up 35,000 seater in Nassau County was treated to some fine first session of a Test match kind of bowling. It was fast, there was some movement off the surface and the bounce was more of the tennis ball variety.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman and Anrich Nortje — full marks to the management for eschewing the option of playing a second spinner — made the Lankan batters hop, skip, jump as well as fish outside the off stump with some teasing lines. Even though there was help on offer in terms of movement and bounce, they stuck to the basics. The end result was the 2014 champions being bowled out for 77 in 19.1 overs. One thing that really helped the foursome was the height. All of them are comfortably over 5’10” and the Lankan batters failed to adjust to the natural extra lift they were getting off the deck.

Saying that, the Lankan batters didn’t help themselves as they didn’t show the necessary application needed in bowling-friendly conditions. While taking on a game is well and good, the intent and execution has to be seamless. Here, it was anything but. They lost more than half their side to catches in the deep while trying to clear the boundary. Two further wickets fell thanks to batters trying to hit the leather off the ball but failing to make connection (one stumping and one bowled).