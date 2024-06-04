Starc, Bumrah will be key pacers in this T20 World Cup, says McGrath

CHENNAI: Former Australian fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath believes that the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies will be exciting. He feels that fast bowlers will have a role to play and insisted in the shortest format, it is about adapting to the conditions quickly on the given day.

The 54-year-old, who is in the city to coach fast bowlers and aspiring Under-19 bowlers along with chief coach M Senthilnathan at the MRF Pace Foundation, picks India as one of the favourites while making it clear that his heart lies with Australia. “India is certainly one of the top teams to bag the crown. I am sure fast bowlers will be able to make an impact,” said McGrath.

“The wickets may be different but as you saw in the IPL the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc bowled admirably on flat decks. So fast bowlers too can bowl well in the T20 World Cup provided that they make best use of the conditions and bowl well in the corridor. One should not always expect the wicket to be helpful. One needs to bowl in the right areas, right length and create pressure, and purchase wickets,” the Australian added.

Bumrah’s new-ball partner is something that the Indian think tank will be wondering about. In the warm up game against Bangladesh, Arshdeep Singh made a serious case for himself, swinging the new ball judiciously and foxing both Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das. It will come down to him or Mohammed Siraj in the final XI. “I think it also depends on how they’re (left-right combo) bowling. They still have to bowl well. And in T20 you don’t have much time to be ready. If you take an over or two to warm up (to get into the groove), the game’s already gone,’’ said McGrath.