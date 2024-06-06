Skipper Masaba savors Uganda's first victory at the Twenty20 World Cup, salutes the supporters

PROVIDENCE, Guyana: Brian Masaba’s Uganda lineup scraped to a three-wicket victory in a low-scoring thriller against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday for their first win at a Twenty20 World Cup.

Then they lined up on the boundary rope and bowed to acknowledge the cricket fans who traveled from Africa to the Caribbean to support them.

Uganda bowled PNG out for 77 but had difficulty chasing the low target. The first three wickets fell in 2.1 overs and they'd already lost half their wickets when they slumped to 26-5 in the seventh over.

Riazat Ali Shah (33) and Juma Miyagi (13) steadied the innings with a 35-run sixth-wicket partnership and put Uganda on course for victory with 10 balls and three wickets to spare in just their second game at a cricket T20 World Cup.