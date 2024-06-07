We failed to assess conditions: Babar after loss to USA

DALLAS: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said they failed to assess the conditions and were outperformed by USA with both bat and ball in the T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

A below-par Pakistan were stunned by newcomers USA in the Super Over in their opening Group A match.

Sent into bat, Pakistan made 159 for 7 and then USA finished on 159 for 3, forcing the match into Super Over.

There, Pakistan conceded 18 runs, while USA just gave away 13 to record a famous win.

"First 6 overs while batting we didn't capitalise. Back-to-back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball.

"Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us," Babar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions."

An ecstatic USA skipper Monank Patel, who scored a fine 50, said they always had the belief to chase down the total after restricting Pakistan.

"Winning the toss and the way we bowled in the first 6 overs, we took wickets and kept them quiet. We knew they will take chances after their partnership. We knew we were in the game with 160 to chase, just needed a partnership.

"Playing in a World Cup, you don't get a chance to do it every year. We were fully committed every single ball," he said.