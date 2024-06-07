Cricket

We failed to assess conditions: Babar after loss to USA

Sent into bat, Pakistan made 159 for 7 and then USA finished on 159 for 3, forcing the match into Super Over.
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan on June 6, 2024.
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan on June 6, 2024.
PTI

DALLAS: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said they failed to assess the conditions and were outperformed by USA with both bat and ball in the T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

A below-par Pakistan were stunned by newcomers USA in the Super Over in their opening Group A match.

There, Pakistan conceded 18 runs, while USA just gave away 13 to record a famous win.

"First 6 overs while batting we didn't capitalise. Back-to-back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball.

"Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us," Babar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions."

An ecstatic USA skipper Monank Patel, who scored a fine 50, said they always had the belief to chase down the total after restricting Pakistan.

"Winning the toss and the way we bowled in the first 6 overs, we took wickets and kept them quiet. We knew they will take chances after their partnership. We knew we were in the game with 160 to chase, just needed a partnership.

"Playing in a World Cup, you don't get a chance to do it every year. We were fully committed every single ball," he said.

pakistan
USA
T20 World Cup 2024

