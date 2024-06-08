Canada shock Ireland by 12 runs for first win in T20 World Cup

NEW YORK: Canada punched above their weight to shock fancied Ireland by 12 runs and record their first win in the T20 World Cup on a pitch that played much better and where the batters weren't getting hit here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Canada struggled to force the pace until Barbadian-born Nicholas Kirton threw caution to the wind and lifted them to a fighting 137 for seven.

Kirton blazed away to a 35-ball 49 and wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva chipped in with 37 in 36 deliveries as the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium saw 100 being crossed for the first time in the tournament.

In reply, Ireland too went past the three-figure mark but fell short of the 138-run target set by Canada, ending at 125 for seven.

George Dockrell (30 not out) and Mark Adair (34 off 24 balls) revived Ireland's prospects with their excellent partnership of 62 runs, but they couldn't see their team through.

Jeremy Gordon (2/16) and Dillon Heyliger (2/18) bowled brilliantly to stop their higher-ranked opponents.

It's the second time in two days that an associate team has stunned a full member nation, after USA's victory over former champions Pakistan.

Heading into this game, the focus was more on the pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, thanks to the uneven bounce and prodigious movement they offered in the earlier matches of the tournament.

However, things seemed to have improved a lot as the curators shaved off the grass and rolled it many times.

There was the odd occasion of extra bounce, but overall, it behaved much better after attracting criticism with ICC on Thursday conceding that the tracks used "have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted".