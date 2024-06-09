Hosein's fifer fashions West Indies' 134-run win over Uganda

PROVIDENCE: Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein worked his inimitable sorcery with a fifer as hosts West Indies hammered Uganda by 134 runs in the T20 World Cup here.

Hosein knocked the wind out of the Uganda batting unit with career-best figures of 5/11, helping West Indies bowl out Uganda for 39 in 12 overs, the joint-lowest team total in the men's T20 World Cup.

This was after Johnson Charles (44) emerged the top scorer while Andre Russell (30 not out) provided the hosts with the final push to help West Indies post a challenging 173/5.

The win has boosted West Indies' Net Run Rate to a healthy 3.574, which will help them in their bid to finish in the top two in Group C.

"It gets tougher from here but we understand conditions and cricket is not easy in the Caribbean," West Indies skipper Rovman Powel said after the match.

"We talk about improving 10-15 percent every match. Last game, we were flat so we just wanted to improve as a team. When you are playing at home, the pressure can sometimes get to you. So, a little bit of rust (in the first match). We started off at 60, now up to 70-80 percent," he added.

The gulf between the two sides was evident when the West Indies bowlers were operating.

"Tough day for us. It is a very steep learning curve. Just shows the difference in class. We were outplayed but we must take the learnings from it: as a batting unit, what we can do better to keep us in the game," Uganda captain Masaba said.

"There were some positives in that bowling performance. To keep them under 200 stood out. The way we bowled at the death, that was very impressive. Hopefully we can build on that."