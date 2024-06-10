Malik accuses Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls in Pakistan's defeat against India in T20 World Cup

KARACHI: Former skipper Salim Malik has accused Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls in Pakistan's six-run loss against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup in New York.

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday.

Wasim took 23 balls to score his 15 runs in the losing cause.

"You look at his (Wasim) innings and it appears as if he was wasting balls not scoring runs and making things difficult in the run-chase," Malik said on 24 News channel.

Another former captain Shahid Afridi feels all is not well in the Pakistan dressing room and some players have issues with skipper Babar Azam.

"A captain brings everyone together, either he spoils the team environment or he builds the team. Let this World Cup finish, and I will speak openly," said Afridi.