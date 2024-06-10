Pacers steal win for India

CHENNAI: It was the 14th over of the chase at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium. After dismissing India for 119, Pakistan had more or less cantered to 80/3.

Mohammad Rizwan was there in the middle, batting on 31 from 43 balls. It was his job to hold one end while others were tasked with chasing down a run-a-ball target on a sluggish surface. Not just Rizwan, even Pakistan had done everything right up until that point.

Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field. Despite two rain interruptions, Pakistan pacers made early inroads. First, Naseem Shah got rid of Virat Kohli, who tried to hit a short delivery that held a little only to find the point fielder. India captain Rohit Sharma, who hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six in the first over, tried to repeat it in the third, but the ball held a little, leaving the India captain’s weight on the front foot. The result? An easy catch at square leg. Two early wickets and Pakistan were on top. At least for a brief while. India had promoted Axar Patel to plug the collapse but at the same time to keep the intent going. Axar was at the non-striker’s end as Pant was getting ready to take on Mohammed Amir in his second over. If there was a moment to double down, this was it.

First ball from Amir, an edge that flew past the slip fielder to the boundary. Second ball, Pant tried to whip the pacer, another leading edge, this time ball flew over the off-side. Third ball, an inside edge, which almost hit the stumps. Two balls later, another outside edge off Pant which flew for four. An over where Amir could have had three wickets at least, he ended up going for 12 runs. At the end of the powerplay, the Men In Blue had 50 on the board.