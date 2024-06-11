Nausea County: Dizzy tale of slow & unsteady chase

CHENNAI: If it wasn’t for the different colours worn by the Bangladesh bowlers and fielders, it may well have been a replay of each of South Africa’s earlier batting efforts. In their first World Cup match vs Sri Lanka, they had lost the top-three for 51.

Against Netherlands, they were 3/3. So, all eyes were on the slightly beleaguered triumvirate of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram.

Having been accustomed to some extreme conditions in New York and playing there for a third match in a row, one would have expected them to be well aware of the conditions.

Wrong. For a third match in a row, the Proteas’ top three folded like a pack of cards at a bowling alley. This time, De Kock (18 off 11), Hendricks (0 off 1) and Markram (4 off 8) together put on 22 off 20. In all, in nine innings, they have made 61 from 76 deliveries for an average of 6.7 while striking at 80. This is clearly unsustainable in the long run.

Luckily for them, though the foundation has been flaky, their middle-order, one of the strongest in this tournament, is made of material used by fictional superheroes. In Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, they have a trio capable of absorbing shocks. If Stubbs and Klaasen steadied the ship against Sri Lanka, it was Miller and Stubbs who saw them home against Netherlands.