Will request TNCA to allow release of Bist: Duped TNPL team owner

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team owner M Selvakumar accused four persons of cheating him of Rs 6.10 crore. The owner of Salem Spartans stated in the FIR that the accused promised him some shares in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team. According to an FIR filed at the CCB- 1 police station in December 2023, the four accused included ex-India A and IPL player Robin Bist and Tamil Nadu cricketer Akash Sumra.

“During January 2023, bebe allotted 25 per cent of shares if he invest in the team. fore the start of TNPL matches, two cricketers Robin Bist and Akash Sumra of Chennai, who were associated with the team Salem Spartans as coach and player, informed me that they have been approached by Nitin Khokhar and R Satish Kumar stating that they are owning shares of a team in the Caribbean Premier League and would like to invite me to invest in their team,” read the FIR.

Selvakumar told the cops that Satish and Nitin claimed that they own 27 per cent share in a CPL team and he too would be allotted 25 per cent of shares if he invest in the team.

“When I showed my interest, the above mentioned two persons came to Chennai and met me. They claimed that they themselves owned 27% share in a CPL team and they further showed various documents and convinced me of their genuineness. They also showed various workings to show that their shareholding in the company owning the team was having a valuation of Rs 30 crore of shares and convinced me that if I invested a total of Rs 22crore with initial investment of Rs 6 crores I will be allotted 25% shares,” said the FIR.

Selvakumar spoke to this daily and admitted that he got an FIR registered with the police. When asked about buying Bist as a player for this edition despite the incident, he said, “I wanted to make sure I stay in touch with him so I bought him. But now I will write a letter to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) requesting it to allow me to release Bist.”

The FIR stated that Selvakumar told the police that the accused had allegedly invested his money in a resort. He also told the cops that the assurances given by Bist and Sumra convinced him which eventually made him to invest. “They promised to stand guarantee to see that the money I invest is protected and the transaction is successfully completed. Based on the assurances and promise made by Sathish and Nitin, the presentation and projections of Sam and the assurances given by Robin Bist and Akash Sumra for their credibility, I got completely convinced at that time and agreed to acquire the 25% shares and was induced to part with my money to make the investment. I made an initial payment of Rs 10 lakhs to Satish Kumar and Nitin Khokhar by way of cash in Chennai on 09.02.2023. Thereafter on their instructions, further payments were made to them through RTGS to various accounts, which they claimed was theirs and that of their associates, specified by them,” said the FIR further.

Sam, whose name found a mention in the FIR, was introduced as a cricket agent and investment advisor by the duo to Selvakumar. It was informed to the owner that Sam stays in Dubai and will coordinate in the financial transaction and guide them in the acquisition of shares by complying with all the prevailing laws. The owner was also told that Sam would help in setting up a company outside India as a Special Vehicle to make the investment.