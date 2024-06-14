Afghanistan crush PNG by seven wickets, storm into Super Eight

TAROUBA: Afghanistan produced yet another splendid bowling display to defeat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets and advanced to the Super Eight Stage of the T20 World Cup here.

With three wins from as many matches, Afghanistan thus joined tournament co-hosts West Indies (6 points) from Group C to make it to the Super Eight.

It also meant an early exit for 2021 finalists New Zealand who have suffered two losses in a row.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowling returning with 2/4 from 2.5 overs, while Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 3/16 to take his tally to 12 wickets in the tournament as Afghanistan bowled out PNG for 95 in 19.5 overs.

In reply, Afghanistan overcame early jitters to reach the target in 15.1 overs with Gulabdin Naib anchoring the chase with a 36-ball 44 not out.

Brief Scores Papua New Guinea 95 all out in 19.5 overs (Kiplin Doriga 27, Alei Nao 13; Fazalaq Farooqi 3/16, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/4) lost to Afghanistan: 101/3 in 15.1 overs (Gulabdin Naib 44 not out) by 7 wickets.