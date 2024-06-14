Bangladesh close in on Super 8 berth with 25-run win over Netherlands

KINGSTOWN: Shakib Al Hasan regained form with a sublime half-century before leg-spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice at a crucial juncture as Bangladesh inched closer to Super 8s with a 25-run win over Netherlands in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Set a target of 160, the Netherlands ended at 134 for eight in their allotted 20 overs at the picturesque Arnos Vale Ground, which was hosting an international for the first time in 10 overs.

The result meant Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tournament.

Shakib roared back to form with a 46-ball 64 as Bangladesh posted a competitive 159 for five after being asked to bat.

Besides Shakib, Tanzid Hasan struck 35 off 26 balls and Mahmudullah chipped in with 25 off 21.

In their chase, Netherlands lost two wickets with just 32 runs on the board, and most importantly, with the powerplay about to end.

Vikramjit Singh (26 off 16 balls) hit three sixes and was looking dangerous when Mahmudullah had the batter stumped to leave Netherlands at 69 for three in the 10th over.

Sybrand Engelbrecht (33 off 22 balls) and skipper Scott Edwards (25 off 23) added 42 runs for the fourth wicket before leg-spinner Rishad struck twice to turn the game on its head.

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, bowling brilliantly at the other end, sent back Edwards and Rishad returned to dismiss Logan van Beek cheaply to almost seal the match in Bangladesh's favour.

Netherlands needed 86 off 60 balls, and tried to make a match of it but then, all of a sudden, they lost four wickets as the the trio of Taskin Ahmed (2/30), Rishad (3/33) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/12) came up with excellent performances.