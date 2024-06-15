TNPL Season 8 kicks off on July 5 with matches across 5 venues

CHENNAI: The eighth Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will be held from July 5 to August 4.

This season will witness 8 teams battling it out across 5 venues - Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Chennai. The tournament's qualifier and the grand finale is scheduled to be held in Chennai- MA Chidambaram stadium.

The TNPL 2024 will begin at Salem on July 5 and go on till July 11th, followed by the second leg in Coimbatore from July 13 to 18. The third leg will be in Tirunelveli from July 20 to 24. The final leg will be hosted in Dindigul from July 26 to 28th with the playoffs- Qualifier 1 and Eliminator slated for July 30th and 31st respectively in Dindigul.

Matches are scheduled to commence at 7:15 pm under floodlights, while afternoon fixtures will begin at 3:15 pm. The upcoming season is set to feature seven double-header match days. In the event of rain disrupting play during the playoffs, a reserve day will be utilized, as was the case last year.

Matches can be watched at Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The ticket sales for matches scheduled in Salem and Coimbatore will commence from June 20 on the "PAYTM INSIDER" website.