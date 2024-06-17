Haven't thought about quitting captaincy, it's PCB's call: Babar Azam

FORT LAUDERHILL: Under-fire Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hasn't yet thought about quitting captaincy despite his team's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup, insisting that any decision on the matter will be taken only after discussions with his Cricket Board.

The 2009 champions and also the finalists of 2007 and 2022 editions, lost to USA and India in their first two games to exit the tournament even before the Super Eights.

Having faced massive criticism, the Pakistan skipper hit back when asked if he has any plans to tender his resignation.

"When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you," Babar said after Pakistan ended their group league campaign with a hard-fought three-wicket win over Ireland.

Babar said it was the Pakistan Cricket Board which reinstated him and whether he continues or not, will be their call.

"I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he said, asserting that he never asked for a leadership role.

"About the captaincy  when I had left it (after ODI World Cup), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB."

Babar was visibly miffed at being repeatedly probed about his future as a leader and told the assembled media that one person cannot be blamed for team losses.